06 May 2022

PICTURES | Polish Ambassador visits Longford

Reporter:

Newsroom

06 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Weronika Figlak, Maja Romanowska and Sofia Ivashcysnyn welcoming the Polish Ambassador to St Joseph’s National School Pictures: Shelley Corcoran

Longford County Council was delighted to welcome Her Excellency Ambassador of Poland Anna Sochanska to Longford on Wednesday, 27 April.

Ambassador Sochanska fulfilled a number of engagements to celebrate and further strengthen the connection between Poland and County Longford. The invitation came about as a result of Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan reaching out to Her Excellency.

Ambassador Sochanska was welcomed to Longford County Council by Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan. Polish Midlands Community Chairman Slawomir Kazek and representative Barbara Stachowska in attendance to welcome the Ambassador.

Following this, the Ambassador visited St Mel’s Cathedral to meet with Father James McKiernan and to light a candle as a mark of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Temperance Hall hosted a performance by Polish students from St Joseph’s National School. Lunch took place in Torc.

One of the key themes that emerged from the discussions included the many Polish people who have added greatly to their communities by making County Longford their home. Focus was also given to further developing these strong ties between Poland and Longford.

Speaking following the visit, Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan said she was delighted that the Ambassador had come to Longford.

“This visit allows for a strengthening of ties between people with shared values. I want to pay tribute to Ambassador Sochanska for sharing her time and enthusiasm for deepening the close ties Longford has with Poland. I hope to welcome Her Excellency again to Longford very soon.”

Longford County Council extends its thanks to Father James McKiernan, the pupils and teachers of St Joseph’s National School, and Torc Café who went above and beyond to ensure the Ambassador was treated to a warm Longford welcome during her visit.

