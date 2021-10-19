VOTE NOW: HEAT 4 of Longford's Next Superstar

****TAP ON EACH CONTESTANT'S NAME TO WATCH THEIR ENTRY VIDEO****
Voting is now open in the first round of Longford's Next Superstar. The five heats are now live on our site for public voting.
The five winners of the heats will go through the final which consists of another public vote and adjudication by our judges. The combination of those votes will decide our winner.
That winner will pick up a stunning prize package worth €1,500 thanks to our sponsors, Stakelum's Pharmacy, The Sin Bin Longford, Stephen Olwell Opticians, Mullingar Credit Union and Supermac's Papa John's Longford.
Voting in the heats will close on Wedneday, October 27 at 11pm.
VOTE IN THE OTHER HEATS BELOW
