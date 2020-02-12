Poll: Help us choose the last two remaining finalists for our #Snapshots competition

Entry by Fiona Rowley: This picture shows Fiona’s mother, Hilda Sheridan with the late Gay Byrne, after she won the Housewife of the year competition in 1987.

Turf in the Phoenix Park: This photo was taken back in 1941 during World War II.  This entry was sent in to us by Packie Feeney from Lanesboro
 

Entry by Rosanna Lane: While  out on the bog, Rosanna was lucky enough to snap this picture of the shadow of her four legged friend that follows her everywhere, her lovely little dog Molly.

Entry by Bernadette Quinn: This was taken in Knock and includes Katie Mc Avey, Ellie Hagan kneeling, Winnie Quinn, Bridgie Hagan, Mary Mc Avey and others.  All now deceased. May they RIP.

Entry by Brendan Rohan: This snap  shows the time of Lt-Col Roger McCorley's 'Stand Down' Parade after his transfer from Longford. Brendan is pictured attaching a special badge to his uniform.

Entry from Charlie Byrne: Charlie found this picture of Skelly’s bar in Ballymahon from 1998, while searching in a shed. 
Definitely a golden oldie!

Entry by Kevin Kane: A picture of Longford parkrun volunteers at their inaugural event almost four years ago on May 21, 2016

Entry by Ellen Cassidy: Staff on the opening day of the Fountain Blue 1978, where  Joe Butler was manager

Help us choose who gets through to the Grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs. 

Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week two by taking part in our poll above!

This is the final week where we will be choosing two lucky entries to make it through to the Grand final. We will then be asking for your help once more, as we run a poll to help us find the overall champion and winner of some fantastic prizes! Pick up next Wednesday's Leader to find out the final two to have made the cut.

Already in the final is David McVeigh, Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan and Mary Curran. 

