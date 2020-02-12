Poll: Help us choose the last two remaining finalists for our #Snapshots competition

Help us choose who gets through to the Grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs.

Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week two by taking part in our poll above!

This is the final week where we will be choosing two lucky entries to make it through to the Grand final. We will then be asking for your help once more, as we run a poll to help us find the overall champion and winner of some fantastic prizes! Pick up next Wednesday's Leader to find out the final two to have made the cut.

Already in the final is David McVeigh, Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan and Mary Curran.

