Poll: Help us choose the last two remaining finalists for our #Snapshots competition

Entry by Fiona Rowley: This picture shows Fiona’s mother, Hilda Sheridan with the late Gay Byrne, after she won the Housewife of the year competition in 1987.
Entry by Rosanna Lane: While out on the bog, Rosanna was lucky enough to snap this picture of the shadow of her four legged friend that follows her everywhere, her lovely little dog Molly.
Entry by Bernadette Quinn: This was taken in Knock and includes Katie Mc Avey, Ellie Hagan kneeling, Winnie Quinn, Bridgie Hagan, Mary Mc Avey and others. All now deceased. May they RIP.
Entry by Brendan Rohan: This snap shows the time of Lt-Col Roger McCorley's 'Stand Down' Parade after his transfer from Longford. Brendan is pictured attaching a special badge to his uniform.
Entry by Kevin Kane: A picture of Longford parkrun volunteers at their inaugural event almost four years ago on May 21, 2016
Help us choose who gets through to the Grand final of Snapshots, our old photography competition which has some great prizes up for grabs.
Week three of our Snapshots competition took place this week and we had some fantastic entries! Help us choose who makes it to the grand final from week two by taking part in our poll above!
This is the final week where we will be choosing two lucky entries to make it through to the Grand final. We will then be asking for your help once more, as we run a poll to help us find the overall champion and winner of some fantastic prizes! Pick up next Wednesday's Leader to find out the final two to have made the cut.
Already in the final is David McVeigh, Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan and Mary Curran.
