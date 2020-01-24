Acoustic Babies is coming to the Roscommon Arts centre

The first in this year’s series of gigs for very young children, entitled Acoustic Babies, takes place this Saturday, January 25, at Roscommon Arts Centre.

From Neil Young to Bruce Springsteen to KT Tunstall and Damien Dempsey, Elaine and Kev O’Gorman will be performing some very well-known tunes at our Acoustic Babies gigs. These short, relaxed concerts are specifically designed for parents, grandparents and carers to enjoy in the company of babies, waddlers and toddlers.

There are two gigs, one at 12pm which is aimed at newborn to 18 month olds and a 2pm performance for those aged 18 months to three years old and families with children of both ages are encouraged to attend the 2pm gig. These seasonal early years events are programmed in association with the Hawk’s Well Theatre Sligo and the Dock Arts Centre in Leitrim.

Tickets are priced at just €5 per person and are now on sale at the box office door on 0906 625824 – but capacities are limited to ensure the experience is intimate.

