Milestones celebrated at Longford Nollaig na mBan

Longford ICA started their New Year with Nollaig na mBan celebrations, which were held in Longford Golf Club.

Longford ICA wished to issue a thanks to John Ferrick and his team for the lovely food and all their help on the night.

They had a busy night with three anniversaries to celebrate: Ballinamuck Guilds 60th, Granard Guilds 70th and Longford Federations 80th, described as a brilliant achievement for each organisation.

A beautiful cake was provided on the night to commemorate the occasion by Anna Heslin Corrigan, Ballinamuck Guild.

Music on the night came courtesy of the talents of local musician Séamus Farrell.

Organisers said: “He certainly kept us entertained on the night.”

Longford ICA are now looking forward to a busy year in 2020, with plenty of dates to add to your diary.

These include:

l Federation quiz final February 20 in ICA HQ.

l Irish sugarcraft show, February 22 and 23 in citywest Hotel, Dublin.

l Spring Federation meeting, February 26 hosted by Lansboro Guild.

Craft Mornings will also resume after the Christmas break. They are held in ICA HQ from 10am till 2pm every Monday, with everyone welcome to join.