Longford Arms Hotel to host Atlantic Mills reunion night

Workers of the former denim manufacturing plant Atlantic Mills Ltd, which was based in Fisherstown, Clondra, Co Longford, have revealed plans for an Atlantic Mills reunion.

The company, which employed over 1,500 people in Longford and surrounding counties, closed its doors in 1999.

The reunion takes place in the Longford Arms Hotel on Saturday January 25.

Tickets, €20, can be purchased frwom Geraldine Tully Moran or Gerard Casey.