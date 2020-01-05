Longford's Maura Higgins one of the favourites for Dancing On Ice 2020 title

Longford lovely and Love Island star Maura Higgins has seen big support going into the opening show of Dancing On Ice 2020 and is now regarded as one of the favourites for the title.

Ballymahon model Maura emerged as one of the biggest winners from Love Island 2019, which she didn’t win – but she is still dating boyfriend Curtis Pritchard.

Now Maura has taken on the task of ice dancing it is widely reported she is doing well with her pro dancer Alexander Demetriou.

She is now into 5/1 to win, but favourite remains Diversity star Perri Kiely – who is just 6/4 – and has been the most fancied to win since the contestants were announced.

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton commented: “Perri has been a strong favourite from the off, he is a great dancer as we know, and he enjoys these types of competitions having already son swimming reality Splash!

“But Maura should not be underestimated – she is really popular and if her ice skills come good, she could very well be the one to watch.”

Dancing on Ice Winner Odds:

Perri Kiely – 6/4

Maura Higgins – 5/1

Ben Hanlin – 7/1

Ian Watkins –15/2

Joe Swash – 15/2

Radzi Chinyanganya – 8/1

Caprice Bourret – 11/1

Libby Clegg – 12/1

Kevin Kilbane – 14/1

Lisa George – 18/1

Trisha Goddard – 25/1

Lucrezia Millarini – 33/1