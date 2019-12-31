Longford artist celebrating 20 years of Limerick Printmakers in Luan Gallery

Longford artist Helena Grimes, who is based in Limerick and well known for her captivating drawings and prints is taking part in the Luan Gallery’s latest exhibition, LP at 20.

Luan Gallery in Athlone is delighted to host Limerick Printmakers at 20, an exhibition of new works on paper celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the opening of Limerick Printmakers and its history to date.



The exhibition was officially launched by Niamh McGuinne, Senior Paper Conservator, National Gallery of Ireland, on Saturday, December 7, at Luan Gallery and will continue until Sunday, February 9.



2019 marks twenty years since the formation of Limerick Printmakers (LP), a printmaking studio and creative space that has in the intervening years, become an integral part of the cultural landscape of the mid-west with over 60 active studio members.



Formed in 1999 by Melissa O’Brien, Claire Boland, and Kari Fry, then recent graduates of the Limerick School of Art & Design’s (LSAD) printmaking department, Limerick Printmakers has evolved into an active studio that emphasises creativity, inclusivity, community and experimentation.



The studio now delivers a diverse remit designed to promote and champion printmaking as an art form through education, artist residencies, exhibitions, graduate awards, printmaking and multidisciplinary projects, national and international collaborations, along with a vibrant community engagement programme.



LP at 20 is also a declaration of intent by the studio of its commitment to continuing to facilitate and support the creativity of a diverse group of talented artists, printmakers and photographers in the midwest of Ireland and beyond. LP is proud to collaborate with the Luan Gallery in staging this exhibition.



“We are delighted to collaborate with Limerick Printmakers on the occasion of their 20th anniversary,” said Carmel Duffy, Manager of Luan Gallery.



“It is testament to LP’s incredible community of talented artists, administrators, educators and directors that it has reached this milestone, practicing its core values of support, encouragement, community, education, inclusivity and above all creativity and passion for printmaking.



“This contemporary printmaking show will afford Midland audiences and artists the opportunity to view a wonderful collection of work produced by 23 LP artists at varying career stages using a range of printmaking techniques.



“By showcasing this wonderful new collection of work at Luan Gallery, we hope it will expand audiences for Limerick Printmakers, generate new connections and create opportunities for its members and future collaborations.”



Moyne native, Helena Grimes, is among the 23 artists to showcase their work at LP at 20 and has two large scale pieces on show, including the beautiful work pictured right, which is a screenprint entitled ‘Jester’.



LP at 20, presented in partnership with Limerick Printmakers, will run from until Sunday, February 9, 2020.



Luan Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 5pm and Sundays 12pm to 5pm. The gallery is closed on Mondays.