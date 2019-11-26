Corn Mill Theatre are through to All Ireland One Act Final

Carrigallen's Corn Mill Theatre have qualified for the All Ireland One Act Finals in Cork on December 6,7 and 8.



The drama group have won five out of the last six drama festivals they have performed in.



The group will present The Aftermath by Alice Lynch and directed by Ronan Ward in The Corn Mill Theatre Carrigallen this Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30 at 8pm.



Tickets are €15 / €12. Booking online on cornmilltheatre.com

or call/ text on: (087)2570363.

