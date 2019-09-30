'Get Rhythm' as David Kelly brings the Man in Black back and to Ardagh!

Johnny Cash is coming to the Ardagh Community Centre on Saturday, October 5, kicking off from 8pm.

David Kelly will perform many of the Johnny Cash songs as he reflects on the life story of ‘The Man in Black’. This is an evening not to be missed for any music fan snd admission is free. However, donations towards costs would be welcome.

The event is being organised by the Church of Ireland parishes of Ardagh, Longford and Edgeworthstown. David Kelly (aka Johnny Cash) is part of a team of ten from “Through Faith Missions”. His event is just one of many which will take place across Longford as part of the “Gathered In Mission” of the Kilmore, Elphin and Ardagh Church of Ireland Diocese.

During the first week in October, the team, in partnership with local parishes, will be reaching out to let people know how their Christian faith impacts their lives. The events will take place beyond the church buildings as well as inside them and will cater for a variety of age groups and interests.

A must for all farmers and animal lovers is “Confessions of a Vet” which will be held in The Sin Bin (Longford Rugby Club) on Thursday, October 3, at 8 pm. Vet Brian Ross from Co Fermanagh will include in his presentation a slide show showing interesting and unusual veterinary cases.

Brian will be talking about these cases with some interesting and useful lessons of life. Also woven into his presentation will be how his faith interacts with his work and everyday life. Finger food will be served and all are welcome – it’s an event not to be missed.

These events are taking place at a time when we give thanks for our harvest and what better place to do so than Granard Buttermarket on Saturday, October 5, at 12 noon. This will be in the open air with Rev Christian Snell (Edgeworthstown Parish) and with David Kelly busking and giving a foretaste of the treat in store in the evening in Ardagh.

Key events over the week include-

Thursday October 03: “Confessions of a Vet” presented by Brian Ross in The Sin Bin (Longford Rugby Club) at 8 pm.

Friday October 04: Ladies Coffee Morning in Kenagh at 11 am, Kid’s Club (Primary School Age) in Edgeworthstown at 3.15 pm, Harvest Service in Holy Trinity Church, Tashinny at 7.30 pm.

Saturday October 05: Granard Buttermarket – Harvest Celebration at 12 noon, “Johnny Cash – A Journey of Faith” in Ardagh Community Centre at 8 pm.

Sunday October 06: Harvest Service in St John’s Church, Edgeworthstown 10.30 am, Closing Celebration in St John’s Church, Longford 4pm.

Everyone is welcome to join in all of these events. If you would like more information please contact Rev Christiaan Snell, Edgeworthstown Parishes (0433340769) or Ruth Galbraith, Lay Pastor Ardagh Union (087233025).

