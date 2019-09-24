Longford Love Islander Maura Higgins excited as she swaps the sun for skates and will appear on ITV's Dancing On Ice

Longford Love Islander Maura Higgins is poised to swap the sun for the skates as she has been unveiled as one of the celebrities that will participate in the next series of Dancing On Ice.

Ballymahon model Maura and former TV presenter presenter Michael Barrymore were today announced as the first two celebrities for ITV's Dancing On Ice.

Love Island finalist Maura told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on 'This Morning': "I've skated once in my life for fun, so I've no experience at all. I'm up for the challenge. I'm more excited than scared. I'm competitive so I think that will drive me."

Since her exploits in the Love Island villa, TV audiences and the public can't get enough of Maura.

She is the resident love and relationship advice guru on This Morning, with her Be More Maura slot, attracting huge viewing figures and her recent appearance on The Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy also got the nation talking.

We are also poised to see Maura on Keith Lemon's Celebrity Juice alongside Holly Willoughby and Denise van Outen.

She had a great summer, but how will she handle the ice? ❄️ Please welcome to the Class of 2020... @MauraHiggins! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/T1bc0Ayehq — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019