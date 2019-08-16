Well rock me Mamma! Odds of 100/1 that Nathan Carter and Love Island star Maura Higgins will go on a date

Nathan Carter is setting his sights high after he admitted he fancies Love Island fourth place star Maura Higgins.



BoyleSports make it a 100/1 shot that Longford model Maura breaks it off with Curtis Pritchard and ditches the dancer for the singer instead.

The Wagon Wheel singer confessed to messaging Maura before she went into the Love Island villa and has said that he wants to sweep her off her feet.



Nathan was rooting for the Irish bombshell throughout her Love Island experience and reckons the relationship between herself and professional dancer Curtis won’t last.

Maura has already secured herself her own ITV show and a slot on This Morning with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.



Maura might not have won the Love Island prize of £50,000 but she has become more popular than any other of the contestants including her fellow comrade and winner Greg O’Shea. Maura is 50/1 to have the freedom of Longford and 16/1 to bring out her own clothing range.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Should Maura and Curtis call it a day, Nathan Carter will be there to rush in and sweep the Longford model off her feet. We make it a 100/1 chance that Nathan and Maura will go on a date and who knows, maybe Maura will rock Nathan’s world like a wagon wheel."

Specials

Maura Higgins & Nathan Carter to go on a date – 100/1

Maura to bring out her own clothing range – 16/1

Maura to be given freedom of Longford – 50/1

Maura to appear on episode of The Young Offenders – 22/1

Maura to be the face of an Irish alcohol drink – 100/1