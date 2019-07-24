Sue Rynhart to perform at Longford's Backstage Theatre as part of Cruthú Arts Festival

Cruthú Arts Festival is in full swing this week with top class music, art and theatre taking place in various locations around Longford town.

One such event is a performance by Sue Rynhart, which takes place on Wednesday night in the Backstage Theatre.

Sue Rynhart is a vocalist and composer from Dublin. She places her precise delicate voice in the starkest, most revealing of settings. Her songs are both soulful and severe, a fine fusion of the avant-garde and the emotive. Her albums Crossings and Signals have received international critical acclaim.

She will be joined by award winning, internationally renowned pianist Huw Warren for her Backstage Theatre performance on Wednesday, July 24, at 8pm. See backstage.ie for tickets.

