Still Voices Film Festival launch in Ballymahon

The Still Voices Short Film Festival will launch its official 2019 programme this Friday, July 19 at 8pm in Wilder & Gold, Main Street, Ballymahon.

The event will include a sneak peek at this year’s festival.

Festival Director Ronan O’Toole said, “We can’t wait to share our programme with you this year. In total, we received 515 films from 52 countries and once again the quality of cinema is superb.

“Across the weekend, Ballymahon will host some of the best films and talent from across the world.”



The 2019 edition of the Still Voices short Film Festival will showcase over 100 short films across the weekend, in addition to Irish and international feature films, documentaries, family-friendly and social events.



