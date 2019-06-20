Auditions open for Longford Traditional Panto: Cinderella

Auditions for the first Longford Traditional Panto will take place this weekend, with junior evolution chorus auditions (ages 8 to 13) taking place on Saturday, June 23, at 6.30pm.

There will be open auditions on Sunday, June 24, at 10am for senior chorus roles, with lead role auditions kicking off from 12pm onwards. Exact times for lead role auditions will be confirmed.

Rehearsals will take place on Sunday evenings from the first week of September but leading roles won't start rehearsals until approximately the end of October.

Successful audition candidates will have their scripts well in advance.

The show will take place in St Mel's College from Saturday December 21 until January 5, excluding December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1.

For more information, see longfordstraditionalpanto.com.