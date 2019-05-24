An evening with best-selling author John Connell and Michael Harding

As part of Literary Longford, the Backstage Theatre is teaming up two of Ireland’s best-selling authors; renowned raconteur Michael Harding and Longford’s own John Connell who shot to fame last year with his novel The Cow Book.

Theatre Director and author of The Night Joe Dolan’s Car Broke down, Padraic McIntyre, will interview both writers in an informal discussion where they will chat about their work and read from their novels.

Also read: St Mel's Brewery paving the way for the competition

Michael is well known to Backstage audiences having sold out each of his appearances in the past and with John’s novel winning the An Post Most Popular Non-fiction in the An Post Irish Book Awards 2018, tickets for this event are certain to be in hot demand so early booking is advisable.

This is part of the Backstage Theatre's Literary Initiative with Words Ireland. This event takes place on Thursday, May 30 at 8pm. Tickets are available on 0433347888 or online on backstage.ie.