Many memories to be relived at this weekend's St Mel's Musical Society Anniversary Ball

It's been 40 years since the revival of St Mel's Musical Society here in Longford, which is more than enough cause for celebration.

And if anyone knows how to throw a good party in the local area, it's the Musical Society committee.

That's exactly what they're doing this weekend as the town gears up for what will probably be the most glamorous event of the social calendar.

The St Mel's Musical Society 40th Anniversary Ball is taking place this Saturday evening, October 6, and, despite being advertised as a black tie event, the friendly and laidback organisers have stressed that penguin suits (ie: tuxedos) aren't necessary - smart casual is good enough for the night of craic they have in store.

That said, those who want to go all out for the night that's in it are certainly welcome to don the tuxedos or the glad rags to celebrate in style - it's all part of the fun after all.

The evening's events will kick off at 7.30pm with an elegant drinks reception in the Longford Arms, where guests can mingle, before heading into the ballroom where a delicious four-course meal will be served.

Also in the ballroom, guests can enjoy the extensive memorabilia that has been collected and lovingly collated especially for the night of the ball.

Memorabilia will include posters, programmes and pictures of memories made over decades of top quality performances.

After dinner, the real fun starts as the eight-piece Connor McKeon Band will take to the stage, ready to entertain the crowd with spectacular covers of dancing favourites.

If that's not enough of a pull, the night will also include a raffle with a star prize of two tickets to Les Miserablé in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre complete with an overnight hotel stay, dinner and breakfast.

Tickets are priced at €50 each and can be purchased at the Longford Arms Hotel, Coffee House 45 or by contacting 0877998621.

Don't miss your last chance to get tickets to this glamorous event of nostalgia, delicious food and fantastic music and dancing.

Keep up to date with St Mel's Musical Society on Facebook.