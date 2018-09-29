St Mel's Musical Society 40th anniversary celebrations

Plans are well advanced for the staging of the eagerly awaited St Mel’s Musical Society Ball to celebrate their 40th anniversary since the revival back in 1978.

The Longford Arms Hotel is the venue for the glamorous black tie event on Saturday 6 October which is generating a lot of interest.

The Ball will kick-off at 7.30pm with a drinks reception, followed by a delicious four-course meal, and then everybody can dance the night away to the sound of the brilliant eight-piece Connor McKeon Band.

Past and present members of St Mel’s Musical Society will be in attendance and the organising committee are inviting the local community and anyone who has enjoyed the shows over the past 40 years to come along for a night of music and celebration.

There will be a lot of memorabilia screened to bring people down memory lane, featuring photographs and old posters from the various shows, and it promises to be a night to remember.

You will also have a great chance to win prizes in the raffle at the big event with a star prize of two tickets to Les Miserables in the Bord Gais Energy Theatre with overnight hotel package, including dinner and breakfast.

Tickets Information: Contact June Belton 087-7998621 or any member of the committee. Tickets are priced at €50 each and tables of 10 are available for groups.

Tickets available in the Longford Arms Hotel and Coffee House 45.

