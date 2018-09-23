'A Place For Poetry' exhibition to take place in Longford Library

Longford Writers' Group will be launching a photographic exhibition of poetry pieces created by Longford and Lanesboro Writers' Groups in the Longford Library at 7pm on Monday, September 24 next.

“The idea was that we would get people to write poems about a place or a monument in Longford and we would get photographs to accompany them,” said Eileen Moynihan, Chairperson of the Longford Writers' Group.

We've got poetry about all kinds of things from Cairn Hill to the fiddle on the bypass and from all over the county.”

Sally Martin, a member of the Longford Writers' Group is is photographer for the exhibition.

The exhibition will open at 7pm on Monday. Refreshments will be provided and there will be musical entertainment on the night.