Connor McKeon Band for Musical Society Ball in the Longford Arms

St Mel's Musical Society will be putting on the glad rags this October 6 to celebrate 40 years since its revival in 1979.

The society are hosting a black tie event and invite the local community and anyone who has enjoyed the shows over the past four decades to come along for a night of music and celebration.

The ball will take place in the Longford Arms on October 6 with a drinks reception kicking off at 7.30pm, followed by a delicious four-course meal.

Once everyone is fed and watered, the eight-piece Connor McKeon Band will take to the stage to keep the crowds entertained for the night.

The band is very popular for weddings and is guaranteed to have everyone on their feet for the night to celebrate in style.

June Belton, who has been involved with the Musical Society since its revival meeting 40 years ago, said that everyone involved is really looking forward to the ball.

“Earlier this year, we had the council honour us with a civic reception to celebrate our 40th anniversary,” she said.

“We had always planned to do a ball anyway but when we saw all the people who turned up to the civic reception we knew it would be a great night,” she said, adding that the sponsors over the past 40 years have been extremely good to the society.

“There'll be a lot of memorabilia to bring people down memory lane on the night. There'll be photos and old posters.

“Hopefully we'll have a good turnout,” she concluded.

Tickets for the glamorous event are priced at €50 each and tables of 10 are available for groups.

Contact June Belton 087-7998621 or any member of the committee.

Tickets available in the Longford Arms Hotel and Coffee House 45.