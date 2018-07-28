Googlebox producers seeking entertaining Longford families for new series

TV3’s hit show Gogglebox Ireland is back this Autumn and producers are on the lookout for new faces and their sofas, to join Ireland’s funniest TV fans.

David Noble, Series Producer of Gogglebox Ireland said: ”We’re looking for some more telly-lovers to join our returning cast of household favourites. Top of our list for this new series is couples and families who love watching the box together. So if you’re smart, funny, and likeable and can tell your Marty McFlys from your Marty Morrisseys, then we want to hear from you”

If you think you've got what it takes, email casting@kiteentertainment.com and tell the producers who's in your gang, where you're based, what you like to watch together and a photo if possible.

If you know any Kilkenny families who might be interested be sure to let them know!