Plenty to do for kids in Longford's Backstage Theatre this weekend

As part of Cruthú Arts Festival Backstage Theatre has two fantastically fun shows for kids this weekend.

First up on Friday night is star of RTE Junior Joe Daly with his magic show ‘abraKIDabra.’

It’s a roller coaster ride of hilarious magic and jaw dropping illusion that both kids and adults will love.

Apart from all the brilliant magic tricks, the show is infused with animatronics, special effects and illusion. It’s a show like no other.

Forget everything you think you know about children’s entertainment. This show re-invents it. His previous shows have all sold out in venues around the country so don’t miss out! Suitable for children from 4-10.

On Saturday 28 at 2pm, Kyle Riley brings kids aged 6 months to 7 years on a fun filled exploration of music and movement.

Join Kyle Riley as he leads children and their adults through a variety of music that gets you singing, jumping and shaking.

Make big sounds with percussive instruments, move with colourful scarves and float with the bubbles in this hugely engaging musical session.

Tickets and information about both shows are available on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie