Cronin to perform at Drumlish Festival

Longford band Cronin have had an eventful couple of years while finishing off their debut album, from Pete Doherty giving them shout outs in arenas, to Noel Gallagher hiding behind their CD cover to escape the London paparazzi.

Niall Horan turned up to one of their gigs and Mick drummed with an all Star band at Shane MacGowan's 60th birthday celebration with the likes of Bono, Johnny Depp, Nick Cave and more with the rest of the band performing at the aftershow on Shane's request.

Now they're working towards the release of their debut album.

The album is called 'The First Kiss of Love' and has been a labour of love over three years for the band.

Recorded in their own Transmission Rooms studio with long term collaborators Ger McDonnell (U2, Manics, Dexys), Karl Odlum (The Frames, Fionn Regan) and string arranger Terry Edwards (PJ Harvey,Tindersticks).

Never a band to pass up an opportunity there are quite a few names from the Irish industry on the album from fiddling Waterboy Steve Wickham, JJ72's Mark Greaney, vibemaster BP Fallon reading John Donne, Mod Godfather Irish Jack Lyons reflecting on past love and Pogue Shane MacGowang iving one of his trademark screams amongst others.

"It is quite a retro album and we hold our hands up to that,” said Longford man, Mick Cronin.

“The influence of our heroes is all over it for everyone to hear. We sort of had to get these fantasies out of our system before we can move on as songwriters.”

The band has also been added to the bill for the 1st Feis in Liverpool on Saturday July 7.

The event organised by ex Mean Fiddler, Vince Powers is the biggest line up of Irish music ever to appear at an event together.

Cronin will be joinging legends such as Van Morrision, Shane McGowan, Imelda May, Mundy, Finbar Fury to name just a few.

Just returning from very well recieved festival appearences in The Netherlands, Cronin have a Summer run of gigs and a new video for track 'She Saves', which Irish Music Bible Hot Press have called 'An invigorating mix of Nick Cave, the Bunnymen and just about every classic British guitar band you care to name'.

Cronin have a long list of upcoming gigs across Ireland, including a few nearby.

On Augst 1, they'll perform at Canton Casey's Accoustic Festival in Mullingar.

August 19 will see them return home to grace the bill at the Marquee in Drumlish.

They'll be back in Mullingar in August 24 with a gig at the Chambers.

There will be plenty of other dates throughout the year too, with the band finishing up their tour with a set at Electric Picnic on September 2.

For updates from the band, see @CroninMusic on Facebook and Twitter or visit www.croninmusic.com.