Vintage enthusiasts in for a treat at Streete Park Parish Vintage Day this weekend

This year's Streete Park Parish Vintage Day is set to be a very enjoyable day out with something for absolutely everyone to enjoy.

And, since the date has been changed this year to prevent the event clashing with the Mullingar Agricultural Show and Walderstown Motor Bike Racing, there's no reason for vintage enthusiasts not to head to Streete Parish Park for a day of fun activities.

“It's a great family day out and there's something for absolutely everbody to enjoy,” said the committee PRO, Brian Nerney, who is looking forward to the event himself.

“The dog show is always a major attraction. Judging will start at 3pm and there's a €3 entry for each class.

“As before, we'll be presenting the winners with beautiful trophies, sponsored by Oliver Kelleher from OK Trophies in Castlebar.”

“The mouse-racing event is always a crowd-pleaser,” he added with a laugh.

“It's organised and run by our Chairman, Declan Carthy, and our Vice Chairman, James Parker,” he said.

“It always causes a lot of fun and enjoyment. There will be a ring with numbers on it. Bets cost €2 each. The mouse will be put in and whichever door they run out will be the winning number.”

Of course, there'll be plenty of amusements for children to enjoy, as well as craft demonstrations at various times during the day.

And nobody will go hungry either, as the community hall will comfortably fit up to 200 diners, with hot and cold food available.

There'll also be plenty of stalls and vans with coffee, ice-cream and other treats.

“Exhibitors of vintage vehicles will be looked after with a meal,” Brian explained.

“If you have a vintage vehicle, just show up on the day and you'll get a ticket to go through the exhibitor gate, and we'll look after you for the day.”

Musical entertainment will be provided by Olivia Douglas, who is sure to draw a large crowd, as well as some local musicians.

“The most important thing is our autojumble,” Brian added.

“Vintage enthusiasts from all over the country will come and display their wares and if, for example, you're looking for a particular tractor part that's difficult to find, that's where you might get it.”

The Streete Parish Park Vintage Day takes place this Sunday, June 24. Admission is €10 for adults.

Exhibitors and children under 16 go free.

For full details on this year's show and the activities planned, see pages 26 & 27.