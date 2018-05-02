Fundraiser for Africa set for Longford's Backstage Theatre

On Thursday May 3 Backstage Youth Theatre are running a charity show to help send three members to Africa to provide much needed aid to a small township just outside Capetown.

This will be an unmissable night, which will include comedy, music and drama, with special appearances from local band Undefined and Longford superstar Katie Gallagher to provide what is sure to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Tickets are cheap at only €10 and can be ordered by going online to backstage.ie or ringing the box office.

Don't miss this night of entertainment at the Backstage Theatre, and an opportunity to donate to a worthy cause.