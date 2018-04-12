'Brewing Up A Storm' to star at Athlone's Radisson Blu Hotel

Fans of Irish rock bands will be in for a treat on Saturday, May 5, as The Stunning will be 'Brewing Up A Storm' at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone.

The Stunning formed in 1987 in Galway, Ireland and had their first top twenty single just a year later, followed by two more top ten hits before their debut album 'Paradise in the Picturehouse' hit the number one spot in 1990 and stayed there for five weeks.

The band was now a household name and became the soundtrack to the lives of a whole generation of people brought up in Ireland during the 80s and 90s.

Over the next year or so, there were four more hit singles, followed by another number one album.

They released a live album in '93 before splitting up a year later.

After an absence of almost ten years, the band reformed for an 18-date tour, which turned out to be one of the highest grossing tours in Ireland of 2003.

Just a few years ago, around 30,000 people turned out to see them play a free concert in their old hometown of Galway city - a testament to the timeless quality of their music.

And more was to come: in May 2017 they released a brand new single 'Brighten Up My Life', which has received over 1,000 plays on Irish radio to date.

Another new single 'Always You' was released in November of the same year, the day before their first sell-out London show in 23 years.

'Twice Around the World', a re-recorded, re-imagined version of their number one album 'Once Around the World' - which also includes the new singles - was released in March 2018 with a nationwide tour - which includes the Athlone date - kicking off the same day.

The Stunning are most definitely back, sounding as fresh as ever.

For tickets to the Athlone show, see www.thestunning.net.