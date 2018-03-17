WATCH: Gardaí persuade Rhythm & Sticks to play Longford gigs
Barn Dance with Longford Macra and Rhythm & Sticks in Longford Arms Hotel tonight
Rhythm & Sticks have produced a very funny video to promote their Longford gigs this St Patrick's weekend.
It reveals how it took some gentle persuasion from the Gardaí to ensure Rhythm & Sticks played some Longford gigs instead of travelling all over the country to perform elsewhere!!!
A Barn Dance with Longford Macra and Rhythm & Sticks takes place in the Longford Arms Hotel tonight, St Patrick's Day (Saturday, March 17), at 9.30pm.
Tickets cost €10 and are available at the door and the event will feature a raffle in aid of the Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run which takes place on March 30 and 31 next.
Meanwhile, on Sunday night, March 18, Rhythm & Sticks will be performing at Creegan's, Bunlahy from 9pm.
Watch their arresting promotional video;
