WATCH: Gardaí persuade Rhythm & Sticks to play Longford gigs

Rhythm & Sticks have produced a very funny video to promote their Longford gigs this St Patrick's weekend.

It reveals how it took some gentle persuasion from the Gardaí to ensure Rhythm & Sticks played some Longford gigs instead of travelling all over the country to perform elsewhere!!!

A Barn Dance with Longford Macra and Rhythm & Sticks takes place in the Longford Arms Hotel tonight, St Patrick's Day (Saturday, March 17), at 9.30pm.

Tickets cost €10 and are available at the door and the event will feature a raffle in aid of the Dublin2Mayo charity tractor run which takes place on March 30 and 31 next.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, March 18, Rhythm & Sticks will be performing at Creegan's, Bunlahy from 9pm.

Watch their arresting promotional video;