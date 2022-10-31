ALERT: Met Eireann issue Status Yellow rain warning for Ireland

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Met Éireann has announced a Status Yellow rain warning for Ireland for Halloween 2022.
The warning was issued at 6am on Monday and will be in effect until 12am, Tuesday, November 1. The organisation said that the rainfall will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Ireland ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2022
Heavy rain on Monday (Halloween ) will lead to localised flooding and some disruption ️☔️
Valid: 06:00 Monday 31/10/2022 to 00:00 Tuesday 01/11/2022https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/1kxzHXTauE
In addition, Met Éireann also announced a Status Orange rain warning for counties Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny.
Word of advice: Shield the milseán!
