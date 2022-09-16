Search

16 Sept 2022

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mainly dry and settled for the weekend turning chilly at times

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mainly dry and settled for the weekend turning chilly at times

WEEKEND WEATHER: Mainly dry and settled for the weekend turning chilly at times

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

16 Sept 2022 10:24 AM

Continuing mainly dry and settled through the weekend and into early next week.

Today

Fresh today with crisp autumn sunshine occuring widely. Overall dry, though isolated light showers will filter down across Ulster. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a mostly light northerly breezes.

Tonight will be dry and turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with mist and fog patches forming under very light variable or northwest breezes.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, mist and fog patches will gradually clear to give a largely dry day with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals.

Ssaturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog. Cloud will thicken from the north and will bring patchy rain or drizzle to northern counties overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will bring some patchy light rain or drizzle for a time over the northern half of the country. It will be drier further south. Later in the day, some bright or sunny spells will develop in many areas. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with light variable or northwest breezes.

Sunday night will be mostly dry and cloudy with milder overnight lows of 8 to 12 degrees, that bit cooler where clear spells develop.

Monday

Monday looks to continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Temperatures overnight dropping to about 11 to 13 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media