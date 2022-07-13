25 things Irish people will say during this current super spell of hot weather

With the good weather set to continue in Ireland this week, and even better weather on the way for the weekend, it's fair to say the soaring temperatures are a shock to our poor Irish systems.

Never ones to miss an opportunity to talk about the weather, here are some phrases you are likely to here in work or relaxing with a cold pint in a beer garden in the coming days....

- It's shocking warm (20 degrees)

- It's cruel warm (25 degrees)

- It's fierce warm (30 degrees)

- I can't take the heat anymore (35 degrees)

- I'm roasting alive

- 'Tis great weather for the bog

- 'Tis great weather for getting the silage done

- 'Tis terrible weather for growing

- The sweat's dripping off me

- Me t-shirt is stuck to me

- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog

- It's great weather for hanging out clothes

- There's great drying in that weather

- I'm not able for this heat at all

- We may get the turf turned before it breaks

- I can't sleep in this weather, it's like I'm glued to the bloody mattress

- A woman fainted in mass with the heat

- A drop of rain would do no harm

- You'd nearly want to be showering every day in this heat

- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time

- Jazus you're after getting scalded

- I don't need suncream, I'm sallow

- I don't burn (right before you burn)

- I always burn first, then I go brown (while you are bright pink)

- Jaze you're after getting a great colour (about a week after being bright pink)

- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here?

- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute

- We could do with a bit of a breeze

- Put on a hat!

- That's the summer gone now