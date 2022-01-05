Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland

The weather in Ireland is set to turn decidedly colder and more wintry in the coming days according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

Snow and freezing temperatures are forecast for the whole country with hail and thunderstorms also in the forecast

Met Eireann Weather Warning

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow and Ice Warning for the country from 4pm on Thursday afternoon until 11am on Friday morning. Met Eireann is warning that there will be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches, Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning, will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Thursday

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, it will beet and windy to begin with on Thursday, with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards during the morning, followed by sunny spells and frequent blustery showers, some heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms. The showers will turn increasingly wintry as the day progresses as colder air pushes in from the Atlantic, with falls of sleet or snow occurring in some areas by evening, mainly across the western half of the country. Afternoon highs of 4 to 8 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southwest to west wind.

Cold and blustery overnight on Thursday with widespread showers, many falling as sleet or snow. There is a possibility of hail and a few thunderstorms in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds with gales on Atlantic coasts.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Friday

According to the Met Eireann weather forecast for Friday, there will be fairly widespread showers during the morning, with some falls of sleet or snow initially and it will be icy in places. It will turn a little less cold as the day progresses with good sunny spells developing for the afternoon in the north and east. However, showery rain will move in across parts of the west and southwest. Maximum afternoon temperatures on Friday of 4 to 8 degrees, coldest in the northeast in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

On Friday night, outbreaks of rain will push across the country and it will turn less cold for a time. Some heavy falls of rain in the southwest and the west before dawn on Saturday with a risk of localised flooding. Overnight temperatures of around 6 to 9 degrees.

Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Rain will clear from the east quickly on Saturday morning and it will brighten up with good spells of winter sunshine. Scattered showers will follow from the west, some wintry with a possibility of hail and thunder. Turning colder during the day with afternoon highs of around 4 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong west or northwest winds. Showers will become confined to western and northern counties on Saturday night with long dry periods elsewhere. A chilly night with minimum temperatures of 0 to +4 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, there is a little uncertainty around the weather forecast for Sunday however, current indications are for a spell of rain to push northeastwards across the country during the day. After a chilly start it will turn less cold with temperatures by late afternoon ranging 7 to 11 degrees, coldest in the northeast.