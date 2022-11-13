Longford Community Games reflect on great year

Longford Community Games held their 53rd annual general meeting held in Abbeycartron on Friday night last.

Chairman Joe Fox welcomed thirty delegates and special guests, County Council Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern, Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach Colin Dalton and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Gerry Hagan.

Mr Fox thanked all those who sponsored and helped Longford Community Games during 2022, with special mention for Longford County Council and North Midlands Credit Union and all the dedicated volunteers who ensured it was another exceptional year on and off the playing fields.

In his address, he alluded to the fact that Longford is one of the most successful counties nationally and this was due to the county’s volunteers and sponsors.

Secretary Shirley Maloney, in her report, highlighted that Longford captured 15 national titles, 5 provincial titles and a host of other medals during 2022. The county also successfully hosted the 2022 Leinster Finals.

Outlining plans for 2023, Mr Fox said Longford Community Games are close to finally having their own home or office where they can hold all their memorabilia and that an announcement was due shortly on this.

He also stressed that Community Games would ‘offer the hand of friendship to our displaced Ukrainian people as well and get them involved in our different sports’.

Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern was delighted to be present and announced that Longford County Council would continue to support Community Games in every way possible, a sentiment echoed by both Cllrs Hagan and Dalton.