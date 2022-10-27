Longford Sports Partnership allocated €108,750 in Dormant Accounts Funding

Longford has been allocated €108,750 in Dormant Accounts Funding for a range of sport and physical activity measures.

Sport Ireland today announced an overall investment package of €6.1m which aims to engage communities across the country, focusing on people living in disadvantaged communities, people with a disability, women and girls, and people who are educationally disadvantaged.

Inclusion is a core value within sport, with sports inclusion disability projects also being prioritised within the funding.

Longford Sports Partnership

Hub Funding Allocation: €30,000

Youth Leadership: €9,750

Volunteer Supports: €18,000

Sports Inclusion Disability Projects: €11,500

Urban Outdoor Adventure Hubs: €39,500

Total: €108,750

Speaking about the new round of Dormant Account Funding, Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD said, “I am delighted to announce this significant investment of Dormant Accounts Funding to develop and promote participation initiatives aimed at disadvantaged communities.

"A few months ago, I had the privilege of launching a new €2m fund for the provision by sports clubs of sport opportunities for people with disabilities. That new scheme attracted over 800 applications from sports clubs throughout the country, which are now being processed with allocations to be announced before the end of the year.

"Today’s announcement of Dormant Accounts funding will enable us to provide further targeted measures to make sport available for all, not just for those that have easier access to sports facilities or can afford it. I am really excited about the range and variability in this programme.

"Not only does the programme seek to address and promote decisive action on contemporary issues and challenges such as the importance of sport for at-risk youth in urban settings or in helping young people to cope with exam pressures, there are also some very welcome initiatives aimed at securing longer-term benefits through youth leadership development and research studies into the unique problems presented in disadvantaged communities.”

This investment is closely aligned with the National Sports Policy and the National Physical Activity Plan, with the funding being disseminated into three areas; 1) Community Sports & Physical Activities Hubs (CSPAHs); 2) National Sport Education & Training and 3) Sports Measures for Disadvantaged Communities.

A particular emphasis is placed on implementing programmes to promote physical activity, making sport and physical activity accessible to people from diverse backgrounds, people with a disability and the development of programmes to address transitions and drop out from physical activity.

Accessibility, availability, and opportunity are components to the Dormant Accounts Funding, with this investment showcasing the importance of increasing activity levels for people in Ireland.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, added, “This latest round of funding for the promotion and development of sport amongst those experiencing disadvantage or with a disability shows the Government’s determination to bring the benefits of sport and physical activity to these marginalised communities. The Programme for Government agreed in 2020 highlighted the importance of putting sport at the heart of a flourishing community and it made a clear commitment to encourage and promote people’s personal health, wellbeing, and physical activity.

"This €6.1m programme of measures will help to address inequalities in sports participation, in particular among those experiencing socio-economic disadvantage. There is a wide variety of measures being implemented and I am especially pleased about the initiative to get girls more active in sport, too many of whom are still dropping out of sport in their teenage years. I encourage all concerned to actively engage with this exciting programme.”

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, Dr Úna May, commented, “The Dormant Accounts Funding will enable Sport Ireland to further support our Local Sports Partnerships and Cara to provide equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of their circumstances. The National Sports Policy 2018-2027 has provided the framework for Sport in Ireland to continue to grow and this investment through the LSP’s and Cara will play an important part in increasing activity levels of people in Sport in Ireland and removing the barriers and preventative aspects for getting involved in sport.”

