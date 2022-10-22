PICTURES | Longford hurler honoured and some of the style from Croke Park awards ceremony

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Longford senior hurler Paddy Lynam was honoured at the GAA Champion 15 Awards banquet in Croke Park last night. He was names at midfield on the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Team of the Year for 2022.
Westmeath native Lynam, who plays with the St Oliver Plunkett’s club in Mullingar, produced a few fine performances this season for the Longford hurlers who suffered the disappointment of losing against Louth in the Lory Meagher Cup Final at Croke Park.
Caption: Longford hurler Paddy Lynam and Louise Sexton upon arrival ahead of the GAA Champion 15 Awards at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Ring, Rackard & Meagher Team of the Year Selection - Ring (8) Rackard (5) Meagher (2)
1. Paddy McKenna (Kildare/Ring)
2. Dermot Begley (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2018)
3. Rian Boran (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)
4. Mark Craig (Derry/Ring)
5. Chris Kearns (Tyrone/Rackard)
6. Paul Divilly (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)
7. Padraig Kelly (Roscommon/Rackard)
8. Paddy Lynam (Longford/Meagher)
9. Keith Higgins (Mayo/Ring) (Previous winner in 2021)
10. Brian Byrne (Kildare/Ring)
11. Andy Kilcullen (Sligo/Ring)
12. Damian Casey (Tyrone/Rackard) (Previous winner in 2019, 2020 & 2021)
13. James Burke (Kildare/Ring) (Previous winner in 2020)
14. Darren Geoghegan (Louth/Meagher)
15. Daniel Glynn (Roscommon/Rackard)
