GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend including Gowna in Cavan quarter-final action

GAA Guide: Here's all the club fixtures live on TV this weekend (October 1 & 2)
Club championships are hitting the crucial point of the season as teams are gearing up to play the latter stages of their competitions!
Here are the GAA club fixtures live on television this weekend.
GAA TV listings for the weekend (October 1 & 2) below:
Cavan Senior Football Championship quarter-final
Gowna v Crosserlough - RTÉ2: 7.15pm
Mayo Senior Football Championship quarter-final
Castlebar Mitchels v Knockmore - TG4: 2:30pm
Mayo Senior Football Championship quarter-final
Breaffy vs Ballintubber - TG4: 4:15pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.