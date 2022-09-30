Lingering drainage problems at south Longford GAA grounds to be resolved

Newtowncashel's GAA's Pairc Chiaran
Long-standing drainage issues at a south Longford GAA grounds look set to become a thing of the past, a meeting was told last week.
Area engineer for Ballymahon Municipal District Brian McNeela told elected members how work on addressing the problem at Newtowncashel's GAA's Pairc Chiaran would likely get off the ground over the coming weeks.
Mr McNeela said that came after he, himself, held talks on site with both the club's present and former chairmen.
Those negotiations brokered an agreed programme of works.
“I met on site with the former chairman and current chairman of Newtowncashel GAA and we agreed a programme of works to alleviate the flooding issue and we hope that works will start in the coming weeks,” he said.
Those comments were given a ringing endorsement by local Cllr Gerald Farrell.
“This is an important local issue that has been going on a long time and has been hampering the development of the focal point of the community and within the club,” he said.
The Fine Gael local politician said the importance in addressing drainage concerns at the south Longford club's grounds could not be understated.
“It is great news for the club and I am looking forward to the work getting started in the not too distant future,” he said.
Eoin Kinlan on the attack for Grattans in breaking away from Killoe opponent Mark Rowley. Action from the Junior 'A' Championship semi-final on Sunday last Photo: Syl Healy
Dozens of walking enthusiasts are expected in Longford this Saturday to take part in the Royal Canal Camino
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.