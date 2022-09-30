Search

30 Sept 2022

Lingering drainage problems at south Longford GAA grounds to be resolved

Pairc Chiaran

Newtowncashel's GAA's Pairc Chiaran

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

30 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Long-standing drainage issues at a south Longford GAA grounds look set to become a thing of the past, a meeting was told last week.

Area engineer for Ballymahon Municipal District Brian McNeela told elected members how work on addressing the problem at Newtowncashel's GAA's Pairc Chiaran would likely get off the ground over the coming weeks.

Mr McNeela said that came after he, himself, held talks on site with both the club's present and former chairmen.
Those negotiations brokered an agreed programme of works.

“I met on site with the former chairman and current chairman of Newtowncashel GAA and we agreed a programme of works to alleviate the flooding issue and we hope that works will start in the coming weeks,” he said.

Those comments were given a ringing endorsement by local Cllr Gerald Farrell.

“This is an important local issue that has been going on a long time and has been hampering the development of the focal point of the community and within the club,” he said.

The Fine Gael local politician said the importance in addressing drainage concerns at the south Longford club's grounds could not be understated.

“It is great news for the club and I am looking forward to the work getting started in the not too distant future,” he said.

