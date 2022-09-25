Longford GAA results scoreboard

Search

25 Sept 2022

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

25 Sept 2022 10:59 PM

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Knockout
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-15 Dromard 1-9
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Colmcille 1-13 Longford Slashers 0-5

Longford SFC: Colmcille conquer Slashers in making it through to the county final for the first time in 14 years

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Colmcille are through to the Senior Football Championship final for the first time in 14 years after scoring a comprehensive win over Longford Slashers at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.

Longford SFC: Mighty Mullinalaghta take Dromard down to reach yet another county final

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Mighty Mullinalaghta reached the Senior Football Championship title decider for the sixth time in the space of nine years, a remarkable achievement, as they took Dromard down in the exciting semi-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Knockout
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Fr Manning Gaels 2-14 Kenagh 1-14
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Ballymahon 0-9 Sean Connollys 1-05

Junior A Football Championship Knockout
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Ballymore 1-21 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-10
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Grattan Og 3-7 Killoe Young Emmets 1-11

Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stages
Mon, 19 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), Kenagh 4-3 Longford Slashers 2-4

Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stages
Thu, 22 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 3-6 Kenagh 7-2
Fri, 23 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Gaels 4-11 Wolfe Tones Og 1-4

Under 14 Football League Division 1 Cup
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Final), Granard 8-11 Southern Gaels 3-2

Under 14 Football Division 2 League Stages
Mon, 19 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 7-3 St. Colmcille's 7-11
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 5-1 Killoe Og 0-15
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), St. Colmcille's 0-8 Northern Gaels 3-10

Under 14 Football Division 3 League Stages
Tue, 20 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og - Grattan Gaels W/O

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats B Cup Knockout
Fri, 23 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Semi Final), St. Dominic's 3-16 Grattan Gaels 3-13

Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Knockout
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Semi Final), Longford Slashers 2-7 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 4-13
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Semi Final), Carrick Sarsfields 0-7 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 5-5

Special Junior Football Tournament Group 1
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Cashel 1--15 Carrickedmond 1-15

Special Junior Football Tournament Group 2
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 2), St. Mary's Granard W/O Fr Manning Gaels -
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard W/O Mullinalaghta St. Columba's - 

