Longford GAA results scoreboard

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Knockout
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-15 Dromard 1-9
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Colmcille 1-13 Longford Slashers 0-5
Longford SFC: Colmcille conquer Slashers in making it through to the county final for the first time in 14 years
Colmcille are through to the Senior Football Championship final for the first time in 14 years after scoring a comprehensive win over Longford Slashers at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.
Longford SFC: Mighty Mullinalaghta take Dromard down to reach yet another county final
Mighty Mullinalaghta reached the Senior Football Championship title decider for the sixth time in the space of nine years, a remarkable achievement, as they took Dromard down in the exciting semi-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Knockout
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Fr Manning Gaels 2-14 Kenagh 1-14
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Ballymahon 0-9 Sean Connollys 1-05
Junior A Football Championship Knockout
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Ballymore 1-21 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-10
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Semi Final), Grattan Og 3-7 Killoe Young Emmets 1-11
Under 12 Hurling Championship League Stages
Mon, 19 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), Kenagh 4-3 Longford Slashers 2-4
Under 13 Hurling Championship League Stages
Thu, 22 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 3-6 Kenagh 7-2
Fri, 23 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 5), Clonguish Gaels 4-11 Wolfe Tones Og 1-4
Under 14 Football League Division 1 Cup
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Final), Granard 8-11 Southern Gaels 3-2
Under 14 Football Division 2 League Stages
Mon, 19 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 4), Killoe Og 7-3 St. Colmcille's 7-11
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), St. Francis 5-1 Killoe Og 0-15
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), St. Colmcille's 0-8 Northern Gaels 3-10
Under 14 Football Division 3 League Stages
Tue, 20 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 4), Wolfe Tones Og - Grattan Gaels W/O
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats B Cup Knockout
Fri, 23 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Semi Final), St. Dominic's 3-16 Grattan Gaels 3-13
Under 17 Herterich Artisan Meats Glenn Brady Cup Knockout
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Semi Final), Longford Slashers 2-7 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 4-13
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Semi Final), Carrick Sarsfields 0-7 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 5-5
Special Junior Football Tournament Group 1
Sat, 24 Sep, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 2), Cashel 1--15 Carrickedmond 1-15
Special Junior Football Tournament Group 2
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 2), St. Mary's Granard W/O Fr Manning Gaels -
Sun, 25 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 2), Dromard W/O Mullinalaghta St. Columba's -
Philip McKeon on the attack for Colmcille in breaking away from Slashers opponent Andy Dalton. Action from the SFC semi-final on Sunday evening Photo: Syl Healy
