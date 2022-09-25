PICTURES | Longford youngsters enjoy plenty of success at Aldi National Community Games Finals

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

It was another busy and successful day for Longford at the Aldi National Community Games Swimming, Cycling on Grass and Outdoor Team Events Finals in the University of Limerick on Saturday, September 24.

Many thanks to all the team managers, parents, family members and areas who travelled in large numbers to support the Longford participants in team events U12 Girls gaelic football, U15 boys and girls rounders, Cycling on Grass and Swimming. READ MORE BELOW PHOTO

Also huge thanks goes to volunteer County Swimming Manager Pauline Leonard who remained poolside all day to assist the large contingent of Longford swimmers.

Longford Community Games County Secretary Shirley Maloney remarked, “There were fantastic performances from all competitors who represented Co Longford with great pride and determination and we are very proud of each and every one of them.”

Longford Medal Winners

Gold

U12 Girls Gaelic Football: Clonguish

U16 Girls Swimming Breaststroke: Rionagh McCormack (Clonguish)

U14 Boys Swimming Freestyle: Ashley Weafer (Drumlish/Ballinamuck)

Silver

U12 Boys Cycling on Grass: Luke Donohoe (Dromard)

U10 Boys Swimming Backstroke: Tadhg Wallace (Clonbroney)

U16 Boys Swim Squad: Clonguish

Bronze

U16 Girls Swimming Freestyle: Keela Flanagan (Ballymahon/Forgney)

U10 Girls Swimming Backstroke: Saoirse Gannon (Clonguish)

U16 Girls Swim Squad: Clonguish



Fourth

U15 Boys Rounders: Clonbroney

U15 Girls Rounders: Clonbroney

U16 Boys Swimming Backstroke: Faryl Delaney (Clonguish)

U14 Boys Swimming Backstroke: Kevin Og Murphy (Kenagh)

Swimming competitors who reached the finals in their respective events but narrowly missed out on a medal place were as follows: U8 Girls Emily Weafer; U12 Girls Jessica Neary; U12 Girls Leah Waters; U14 Boys Cillian Leonard; U14 Boys Darragh Flanagan; U16 Girls Shauna Nolan and U16 Boys Senan McWeeney.

After a very busy year, there is one event left now on the Aldi Community Games calendar - the Cross Country and Mixed Distance Relays which are on Saturday, October 8 in Navan.