Longford showjumper demonstrates his class on national stage

Well done to Joe Cadam, representing Cnoc Mhuire Granard, who came 3rd in the individual final of the Interschools Equieire EII Novice 90cm in Wexford Equestrian Centre on Sunday, April 10.
Joe has jumped some phenomenal rounds on his pony Knockagaron Fear Bui Falcon in the interschool qualifiers for the final and Sunday was no exception.
He competed against riders from schools all over the country and it is a fantastic achievement for the Longford student to place in this national competition.
John Hayes (Irish Hereford Prime Ambassador), Larry Fleming (Hooves 4 Hospice), Michael Cleary (Irish Hereford Prime) and Gerry Fagan (Hooves 4 Hospice) Picture: Jeff Harvey
Staff members at Longford’s Further Education and Training Centre have raised €2,500 for the ongoing humanitarian effort in Ukraine.
Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon) makes a welcome return to the airwaves on Easter Saturday at 8am Irish time
