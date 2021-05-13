Munster Rugby name side to face Connacht in Guinness Rainbow Cup

THE Munster side has been named for Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash against Connacht at Thomond Park, 6pm.

There are nine changes to the starting XV from last week’s 38-10 win over Ulster as Matt Gallagher, Damian de Allende, Ben Healy, Craig Casey, James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland and CJ Stander all come into the side.

Gallagher makes his first start since injuring his shoulder against Zebre in November and is named at full-back having made his return to action off the bench in March.

Wingers Andrew Conway and Shane Daly are unchanged with de Allende joining Dan Goggin in the centres.

Academy out-half Ben Healy starts on his 17th appearance of the season with Casey at scrum-half.

Cronin, Marshall and John Ryan start in the front row with Billy Holland making his 246th Munster appearance in the second row alongside Jean Kleyn.

Gavin Coombes, captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander start in the back row.

Jack O’Donoghue, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls join the squad as replacements with Conor Murray in line to make his 150th Munster appearance off the bench.

MUNSTER: Matt Gallagher; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony (Capt), CJ Stander. Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

CONNACHT RUGBY: John Porch; Sammy Arnold, Sean O’Brien (Acad), Tom Daly (Capt), Alex Wootton; Conor Fitzgerald, Kieran Marmion; Paddy McAllister, Shane Delahunt, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Abraham Papali’i. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Eoghan Masterson, Sean Masterson, Caolin Blade, Jack Carty, Peter Sullivan.