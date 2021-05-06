Are you interested in an online referee beginner course?

Well then the good news is that the FAI’s Referee Department have created an online Referee Beginner Course for those interested in taking their first steps in becoming a referee.



Previously, the courses took place in-person, but the Referee Department have created an online version to allow easy access to everyone from the comfort of their own homes. On-field practical sessions will return, once Covid-19 restrictions allow them too.



The course is split into three sections, the first section will allow participants to learn about the Laws of the Game in their own time, in the next section participants will attend three online classes. Each class will last for two-hours and will cover the more complex Laws of the Game. An online examination will conclude the final section of the course.



FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill says the online courses are an excellent resource for those looking to begin their journey on the referee pathway.



“No game can take place without a referee, and I am delighted to see the creativity in our Referee Department in creating this online course. Anyone who wants to, can take their first steps on the ladder, whether they want to referee at youth level, or try and reach the international level like Rob Hennessy and Michelle O’Neill.



“We cannot wait for grassroots games to return at all levels, and it will be brilliant to see new referees nationwide officiating them.”



Chair of the National Referee Committee Gerard Perry hopes there will be a wide uptake in the new courses.



“Refereeing can be a very rewarding career with opportunities to officiate at the top-level games at grassroots level or progress to the League of Ireland. Opportunities also exist to progress even further to officiate at World Cup Qualifiers and UEFA club games as a number of our top match officials have done this season.



“On successfully completing the course participants will receive ongoing support and development inputs form the Association and will also have the option of joining the Irish Soccer Referees Society where they can receive additional educational inputs and support from the 'referee family'.”



Courses are available now and you can register at https://fainet.ie/vkal/mod_vkal/webflow.do?event=ANGEBOT_NEW&dmg_company=IRL¶ms.bereichId=01QUTGKPVC000000VUM100GLVUK2MC3H