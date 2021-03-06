Longford's Cian McPhillips achieves European U20 record during gutsy semi-final performance in Poland

Longford's Cian McPhillips recorded a European U20 record as he finished third in semi-final two of the 800 metres at the European Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland this evening.

Cian ran a time of 1:48.06.

The six-man race featured three of Europe's top ten 800 metres runners in Jamie Webb (Great Britain), Andreas Kramer (Sweden) and Mateusz Borkowski (Poland) who are ranked 6, 8 and 9, respectively, in Europe but their lofty reputations didn't prevent 18-year-old Leaving Cert student Cian from giving it his best shot.

Borkowski 'won' the semi-final but was disqualified under Rule TR17.2.2.

That meant the winners verdict went to Webb in a time of 1:45.99, with Kramer taking second place in 1:46.87, thereby securing the two final qualification places on offer.

Spanish athlete Mariano Garcia (ranked 13th in Europe and with a PB of 1:45.66) who won the heat involving Cian McPhillips on Friday evening in a time of 1:49.86, missed out on a place in the final. Running in semi-final one this evening, he finished in third.

Also read: Meteoric rise of Longford's Cian McPhillips gathers pace

g