Composition of League of Ireland divisions finalised

The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has approved the formation of the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Divisions for the 2021 season.

The First Division will comprise of 10 teams, with Treaty United invited to take up the 10th place.

Licences for the 2021 season were awarded by the Independent Licensing Committee on Friday. On receipt of the NLEC recommendation on Saturday that the First Division comprise of 10 teams, the FAI Board then took its decision this afternoon.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division season will kick-off on March 19 with the SSE Airtricity First Division campaign commencing on March 26.

SSE AIRTRICITY PREMIER DIVISION

Bohemian FC, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford FC.

SSE AIRTRICITY FIRST DIVISION

Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, Treaty United, UCD AFC, Wexford FC.