Final declarations released for Thursday's Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park

The Willie Mullins-trained Acapella Bourgeois heads the 18 runners for the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on Thursday.

Owned by the Slaneyville Syndicate, successful in the race a year ago with Total Recall, the 11-year-old was sixth in the race last year and most recently finished runner-up to Al Boum Photo at Tramore on New Year's Day.

The champion trainer has declared five runners in all and making up his team are the Syndicates Racing-owned Munster National and Kerry National winner Cabaret Queen, last year’s runner-up Class Conti, Brahma Bull and Saturnas.

Gordon Elliott’s team also numbers five, with leading fancies Coko Beach and Run Wild Fred set to be joined by 2019 Thyestes runner-up Alpha Des Obeaux, Roaring Bull and Dounikos.

The former Troytown Chase winner Tout Est Permis carries the hopes of Noel Meade, Henry de Bromhead runs Spyglass Hill and Ted Walsh has Any Second Now. The Jessica Harrington-trained Discordantly, Philip Dempsey’s Ten Ten and the Pat Fahy-trained Dunvegan are other notable entries.

Willie Mullins won last year’s Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle with Benie Des Dieux and he fields a team of four as he bids to land the latest renewal for which ten go to post. Great White Shark, Bacardys, Burrows Saint and Scarpeta face tough opposition from the likes of the Edward Harty-trained Kilfenora, Noel Meade’s Sixshooter and Diol Ker and the Mouse Morris-trained Sams Profile.