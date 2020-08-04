Longford greyhound fans gear up to richest prize in racing industry

The countdown to the 2020 BoyleSports is well and truly underway after this year’s event was launched at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium in Dublin.

The Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish greyhound calendar and boasts a prize-fund of over €250,000.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, commented: “We have seen some of the world’s best greyhound racing at Shelbourne Park for over 90 years. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is viewed by a global audience annually and I want to thank John Boyle and his company BoyleSports for their continued support. 2020 has been a challenging year for all sports. Thanks to them the large amount of prize money on offer will result in a distribution across the racing community. We are looking forward to a thrilling six weeks of racing in what is the highlight of the Irish greyhound racing calendar.”

Head of Communications at BoyleSports, Leon Blanche, added: “This is our seventh year sponsoring the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby and despite the impact COVID-19 has had on sporting events, we are delighted to be involved once again in such an iconic race. As a company we pride ourselves on our continued commitment to Irish greyhound racing and look forward to what is certain to be another very competitive competition”. He added, “We are also delighted to confirm that similar to last year 50% of our sponsorship has been contributed directly to the Greyhound Care-Fund and 2% of all winning prize-money will go directly to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust”

The 2020 Derby will begin on Friday, 14th August and run for six weekends, with the final being held on Saturday, September 19th..

This is the seventh year of BoyleSports sponsorship of the classic event, which has been running since 1928, receiving classic status in 1932. The competition, which is run over a distance of 550yds, takes place in Shelbourne Park, Dublin, Ireland’s premier greyhound track.