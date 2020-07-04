Report highlights positive work of Longford Sports Partnership

The great work of Longford Sports Partnership features in the 13th annual Sport Ireland Local Sports Partnerships Annual Report, which was published last week.



The report outlines the work of the LSP network across the country and highlights innovative programmes and initiatives that are operated locally.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE



Longford Sports Partnership works with trusted professionals and valued volunteers to engage with communities across County Longford to deliver inclusive, impactful and sustainable programmes and initiatives.



These opportunities are tailored to local needs and aim to get people more physically active, involved in sport and improve the mental and physical health of the county.



Nationwide over €22 million was invested in the network of Local Sports Partnerships by Sport Ireland, Local Authorities and partner organisations in 2019 with over half a million people across communities in Ireland taking part in LSP sport and physical activity opportunities. In County Longford, 27,401 people took part in 407 initiatives.



Longford Sports Partnership Co-Ordinator Sarah Mulligan said,



“Longford Sports Partnership had a very busy and successful year in 2019. We delivered a whole range of programmes directly ourselves and indirectly through supports to sports clubs and community groups.



“We saw increases in physical activity and sports participation levels right across the County Longford and we want to see this continue into 2020.



“Longford Sports Partnership initiatives supported many underrepresented groups across a whole spectrum of activities.

“We supported Women’s programmes, older adults, disabling groups, ethnic minorities and more. We want to see everyone in Longford have opportunities to gain the health benefits of involvement in physical activity, exercise and sport.”



In 2019 Longford Sports Partnership delivered;

407 initiatives with 27,401 people participating

250 programmes with 21,105 people participating

26 Social inclusion and disability programmes with 733 people participating

35 Training workshops with 451 people participating

37 Edgeworthstown Sports Hub initiatives with 724 people participating.



For more information on Longford Sports Partnership programmes and events, you can drop an email to sports@longfordcoco.ie

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, said, “The Sport Ireland Statement of Strategy 2018-2022 highlights the “significant potential contribution that sport can make to enhance quality of life, and tackle many societal and environmental challenges” and the LSP network has placed themselves at the forefront of this journey towards lifelong and inclusive sport for all. I would like to thank all the agencies, groups and individuals who have contributed to this report and also to all the staff and volunteers who were involved in the delivery of the programmes and projects at local level."

Speaking at the launch of the LSP Annual Report, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD said, “It is clear from the figures in the Annual Report that the Local Sports Partnership network has a positive impact in communities, especially for target groups who are often less represented.

"The Government’s new Covid 19 funding support package will ensure the survival of our vibrant sport sector, particularly the many clubs in local communities throughout the country. It is heartening to see that so many people have recognised the importance of staying active during the crisis. It is important to thank everyone involved in the LSP network for keeping programmes going. We must now seize the opportunity to secure a lasting improvement in the health and wellbeing of our nation by encouraging people to stay involved in sport. I want to acknowledge the contribution of sports volunteers, not just for everything they have done during this public health crisis but for what they do all year round. We will continue to support their growth and provide every opportunity to sustain their ongoing involvement.”

2019 LSP Annual Report Highlights:

29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSPs)

466,380 people participated in 1,427 locally delivered participation initiatives

94,270 additional participants took part in interventions supported by the LSP network

51% of participants in LSP programmes were female - 163,608 girls and 74,526 women

37,711 females took part in 205 specific Women in Sport initiatives

14,929 participants took part in initiatives targeting Older Adults

24,387 people with a disability took part in LSP initiatives

24,488 people took part in operation transformation 5k Fun Run and Nationwide Walks

2,200 Clubs/Groups were provided with funding supports by LSPs

LSPs planned and delivered 399 training and education courses with 29,991 people participating on these training courses

10,398 Sports Leaders and Volunteers completed 6,896 Safeguarding Courses

All 29 LSPs were supported with Community Sports Development Officer & Sports Inclusion Disability Officer positions

1,214,746 visits to LSP Websites in 2019

152,662 social media followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

110,196 people took part in 808 local events registered across Ireland for the European Week of Sport through the Sport Ireland website

Over 47,000 people took part in the flagship events during European Week of Sport, which included the Great Dublin Bike Ride, European School Sports Day and National Fitness Day

Over €22m was invested in the LSP network nationwide.

