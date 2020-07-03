Co Longford Golf Club Captain Colm Hughes forced to cancel ‘Captains Trip’ to Scotland owing to Covid-19

Captains Trip, Message from Club Captain Colm Hughes

It is with great disappointment that I have to cancel my Captains trip to Scotland due to the Covid19 virus. I was really looking forward to the trip as it has been an unfortunate year so far but feel in the interest of safety it can no longer take place. I am looking at getting refunds for the deposits paid and will be in contact as soon as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Signed: Colm Hughes (Captain).

Kelly Fourball

The draw for the Kelly Fourball has been made and is placed on a display board in the clubhouse foyer. Top pair to arrange matches. 1st Round games to be played by July 19. There is a full round of fixtures set for round 1 with Michael Nevin and Sean Considine being the only pair with a bye to Round 2. Charity obviously still exists within the Men’s Club.

Golf Membership

Our new members are well connected to the club at this stage and the club have prepared a starter pack for each member to help with the settling in period. Members can contact the club office if there are any queries. The handicap committee are working on handicap generation and new members need to submit 3 cards x 18 holes and these cards need to be signed by the player and marker. Again we would like to see our seasoned members help the new members to settle into the club and give them advice and direction where needed as we build a new generation of golfers in Co Longford Golf Club.

Dress Code

All members are reminded that the dress code needs to be implemented by all members. Clothing such as t-shirts , tracksuits are not allowed on the course. In general neat dress includes collared shirts, tailored trousers / shorts and golf shoes.



Driving Range

The Driving Range has opened again and over the opening days it was very busy with many of our new members keen to practice the skills of the game. Everyone is reminded that social distancing must be adhered to while in the Range and practice areas. The following are basic rules for the Range.

The ball machine is the only source of practice balls and balls on the Range are not allowed to be retrieved.

Balls must be hit from the Mats and golfers are not allowed to play from the grass area in front of the bays.

Balls should not be hit while members are playing on the first half of the 9th fairway.

If a ball is hit in the direction of a golfer on the course or practice area a call of ‘fore range’ should be made to alert the person.

Baskets should be returned to the machine after use.



BRS Issues

It has come to the attention of Management that some members are booking tee times and then not showing up. This is depriving others of the possibility of getting out especially as tee times at prime times are scarce.

Members have been communicating with the club officers and identifying time slots where members have not made an appearance and management will be writing to members who are involved with this situation. Members are asked to remove themselves from the timesheet when they are aware that they will not be playing. This will give other members the opportunity to take up the slot.

Members who are aware of this situation are asked to continue to report to the club.



Competitions, Revised Men’s Fixtures July 2020

Open Day each Wednesday, July 1 to September 30 (sponsors: Joe Raleigh / Camlin / Texaco / Centra)

Wednesday, July 1: Open 18 H Stableford (sponsor Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station)

Friday, July 3 - Sunday, July 5: 18 H Stroke - Quinn Cup (GOY 1)

Wednesday, July 8: Open 18 H Stableford (sponsor Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station)

Saturday & Sunday, July 11 & 12: Free Sub 18 H Stroke (Sponsor: Ulster Bank) (GOY 2) + Hanley Matchplay Qualifier

Wednesday, July 15: Open 18 H Stableford (sponsor Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station)

Friday, July 17 - Sunday, July 19: 18 H Stableford Sponsor: PD Golf (OPEN)

Wednesday, July 22: Open 18 H Stableford (sponsor Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station)

Saturday & Sunday, July 25 & 26: Andy Byrne Memorial 18 H. Stroke (G.O.Y) (3)

Wednesday, July 29 – Monday, August 3: Open Week 2020

Wednesday, July 29: Open 18 H Stableford (sponsor Joe Raleigh, Camlin S. Station)

Thursday, July 30: 3 Ball team event (OPEN) Sponsor: Club 55

Friday, July 31: 18 Stableford (OPEN) McCarricks, Longford.



COMPETITION ENTRY PROCEDURE

Entries taken in Pro Shop (if open). Attendant will write names in the Entry Book. Payment can be made by tapping a card in the Pro Shop OR by having the exact amount in cash. If the pro shop is closed, enter at the table in the foyer and put the entry fee into an envelope and drop into the Green Fee slot under the computer. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN PEN.

Sign into the Competition using the HowDidiDo APP.

Card to be taken by PLAYER. Enter Competition Name, Date, Handicap, your name and name of MARKER. Failure to enter all of the above information may lead to disqualification.

SCORECARDS

It will not be necessary for cards to be exchanged or for the person who is the ‘Marker’ to touch the “Players” scorecard. Instead, the player fills in the scores and asks the market to verbally certify the scores AFTER EACH HOLE.

At the end of the round the player signs the card for both himself and the marker and enters the scores through the HowDidIDo App.

The card is then placed into the Scorecard Return Slot in the foyer. It is each players responsibility to return a card and all cards by rule MUST be returned.​

On Course Procedures

Flagsticks: Flagsticks to remain in the hole at all times. The ball is holed when at rest with any part of it below the surface of the putting green, even if not lodged against the flagstick.

Bunkers: Ball may be ‘PLACED WITHIN 6 INCHES’ in the bunker NOT nearer the hole and must be placed in the bunker (Model Local Rule E-3). The sand cannot be interfered with BEFORE playing your shot. Please smooth bunkers using either your foot or a club AFTER playing the stroke.

Model Local Rule E-3: "When a player's ball lies in a bunker the player may take free relief once by placing the ball in the bunker within 6” and playing it from this relief area:

In proceeding under this Local Rule, the player must choose a spot to place the ball and use the procedures for replacing a ball under Rules 14.2b(2) and 14.2e.

Score Check: The Men’s Committee will check scores after a Competition ends. As the process now involves considerable time, results will not be available as quickly as usual.



Snippets

Congrats to Ned Monaghan who had his first hole in one last week on the 8th hole. Kevin Tighe claims that Ned hit the driver but this account has been challenged.

Barney Mahon had a different type of hole in one on Sunday last and has the photograph to prove it.

The club was delighted to welcome the mobile coffee unit last week and it was very popular until the weather disrupted proceedings.

Driving Range patrons need to adhere to the rules of the range as balls are getting close to golfers on the 9th fairway.

STRI Report by Conor Nolan has been sent out to all members. This is well worth a read as it is a professional report on the condition of all aspects of the course. We were also visited by the GUI last week as they prepare for the launch of the new handicapping system where our course will be given a Slope Rating which will be used to rank its relative difficulty as courses go in Ireland. Handicaps will then be adjusted as one plays courses of different slope ratings all over the country. Thanks to Micheal Walsh and the Men’s committee for their work in preparation for the visit.

LADIES GOLF

COMPETITIONS

Saturday, July 4: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford Competition - sponsored by Quinn Property Partners / Insurance Services - Entries after 5pm.

Sunday, July 5: 18 Hole Stroke Competition. Club Prize sponsored by Tom McGrath (Texaco).

Tuesday, July 7: 18 Hole and 9 Hole Stableford Competitions.

Saturday, Sunday & Tuesday, July 11, 12 & 14: 18 Hole Stableford competition sponsor Brooklands Healthcare.

Friday, July 17 - Sunday, July 19 – Ladies 18 Hole Stableford sponsor PD Golf Open.

DRIVING RANGE

Since the driving range re-opened it has been very busy and unfortunately it has been noted that many practice shots from the range are landing on the 9th fairway while members are in play on that fairway. It is a rule of the club that balls should not be hit while members are on the first half of the ninth fairway. Signs to that effect are posted at the driving range.

LADIES TEE BOXES

It has been brought to the attention of the Ladies Committee that Tee Markers are being moved on a number of the Ladies Tee Boxes. Members are instructed to refrain from moving the Markers. This practice is against the rules of the club.