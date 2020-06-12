Longford LGFA hosting a series of interesting webinars over the coming weeks

For any Longford LGFA club officials/members/players interested the following webinars are taking place during the coming weeks.

Topic: “CODA Rules” webinar takes place on June 10, 17 & 24 at 7:15pm.

Topic: “Becoming a Female Linesperson” aimed at females 18+ interested in becoming a linesperson, webinar takes place on Thursday, June 11 at 7pm.

Topic: “Volunteer Recruitment and Retention” aimed at club/county officers who want to learn about getting new volunteers involved and advice on how to retain them, webinar on June 15 at 7pm..

Topic: “Annual Referee Refresher Course” aimed at all existing LGFA referees and must be completed annually, webinar takes place on June 18 at 3pm and on July 1 and July 7 at 7pm.

Topic: “Ready Steady Coach” which is aimed at new coaches looking for that new step on the coaching ladder – basic introduction, webinar on Monday, June 22 at 7pm.

Topic: “Accessing Funding Locally” aimed at club/county officers and will provide advice around applying for local grants and what decision makers are looking for, webinar on June 23 at 7pm.

Topic: “Effective Coaching Practice for Gaelic4Mothers & Others” which is aimed at coaches, potential coaches or participants of Gaelic4Mothers&Others teams, webinar on Monday, June 29 at 7pm.

For more information log into the LGFA website, www.ladiesgaelic.ie

Coronavirus:

We are now into week thirteen since the decision by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta to suspend all activity at club, inter-county and educational levels.

Thankfully at this stage there is now a further easing of restrictions and we all hope this trend continues as we go further into the summer months. With Longford senior ladies footballers interest in the 2020 Intermediate Leinster championship now confirmed as over due to Covid-19 we still wait on a decision by Leinster Council in relation to the staging of this year’s U-16 and minor Leinster championships.

However, following an announcement on Friday last intercountry football training can recommence if safe to do so from September 14 next with intercountry competitions to take place no sooner than October 17, 2020. More details at a later date.

For now, our lady footballers may, at their own risk, exercise at home on their own bearing in mind that the LGFA injury fund remains suspended until further notice and that football pitches remain closed as per GAA/LGFA rule until June 29 next. As and from Monday last we can now travel anywhere within our county meaning we can get in longer walks, runs and cycles. The good news for our younger lady footballers is that this year’s Cul camps may get the green light to be staged during the summer. More details later.

New details which may emerge in relation to more easing of sporting restrictions concerning our lady footballers will be notified by the LGFA to county board and club secretaries as they become available. In the meantime, please remember to follow all guidelines as set out by the authorities, continue to observe physical distancing, keep up the good hand hygiene, ensure regular cleaning and if any of us feel that we have any of the known symptoms of Coronavirus the advice is, take action by self-isolating and contact your GP for more information or log into the HSE website hse.ie Remember please everyone STAY SAFE.

Longford Ladies Facebook:

At the moment, the Longford minor ladies panel is being introduced daily by picture and profile on Longford ladies Facebook page. This is a nice way of getting to know what girls and clubs are represented on the 2020 minor panel due to the fact that this year the minor ladies football season was cut short due to Covid-19 and we got little chance to see this group of girls in football action.

However, there is still a slim chance that their championship may resume later in the year if safe to do so and we wait for this decision by Leinster council. In the meantime, feel free to Like or leave a comment on Facebook for each girl as they will be introduced individually each day over the coming week.

Longford County Survey:

All club secretaries and club officials are reminded to please fill out the latest survey which focuses on “Beyond the Games within the county” which has been sent to all clubs. When complete please return to niall.mulrine@lgfa.ie If any club needs more information or help with any of these surveys please contact Longford LGFA secretary at secretary.longford@lgfa.ie

Congratulations:

To Longford ladies minor captain and Ballymore senior club player Sorcha Dawson who was recently announced the “2020 Student of the Year” by her school Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School Granard. A well-deserved honour for a young lady who is highly regarded in Longford LGFA circles.

Please Note:

If any members of the county Longford ladies panels from U-14 up to senior are celebrating any special event or any member of the Longford LGFA community would like to share a story or an event and have it mentioned in these notes please forward your information to pro.longford@lgfa.ie and I will be glad to include it in this column.

LGFA Injury Fund:

It is important for all our Longford lady footballers and members to remember that the Management Committee of Central Council has suspended the LGFA Injury Fund from May 22, 2020. This will be the situation until such time that training and playing activity are sanctioned for return by the LGFA.

Should an individual sustain an injury and incur medical costs while taking part in an on-line training session or an individual training program from 22nd May, the individual will be personally responsible for all such costs.

Thanks:

Thanks to our county minor captain Sorcha Dawson and vice-captain Hannah Glennon who were good enough to do a nice honest interview with Longford Ladies PRO in relation to what they are up to during this time of lockdown. Much appreciated girls. Coming up over the next two weeks I will have more interesting interviews with Longford club senior players Jessica Barry Longford Slashers and Sinead Macken Clonguish on how they spend their time during Covid-19.

LGFA Safe Return Roadmap:

On Friday last, June 5, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association along with the GAA and An Cumann Camogaiochta published a plan for the safe return to Gaelic games for the three organisations. The plan offers a route back to activity subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead. Some of the standout elements of the report include,

1. A gradual return to on-field non-contact activity in phase 3 of the government plan in small groups with the opening of all pitches on June 29. The groups will consist of three different cohort groups made of Group One U-14 and below, group two 15 to 18 year olds and group three adult ladies. Each group will train in groups of not more than ten players/two coaches in a designated area of the pitch for non-contact training under social distancing guidelines.

2. A need for an online educational programme and new measures around temperature checking and completed documentation before training and games.

3. A return to contact sport on July 20 with all forms of team and group training permitted. The resumption of club competitions for all cohorts from Friday, July 31. Contact tracing measures must be in place for all players and backroom personnel on this date. A Covid supervisor must also be in place for each team by this date. All club facilities must display signage and information and have equipment in place for managing Covid-19.

4. From August 10, next access to GAA buildings and indoor facilities including meeting rooms, gyms etc will be permitted where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out and where indoor social distancing can be maintained.

5. Inter county training to commence from September 14 with Inter county competitions to take place from October 17. A full inter county calendar will be published at a later date.

All above is subject to plans of the relevant authorities being happy to move to the next phase on each of the specific dates. Any delay in Government plans to move forward will have a corresponding delay on plans for Gaelic games.

For a more detailed outline of this announcement go to www.ladiesgaelic.ie