Longford Athletics Club hosts hugely successful virtual relay

Well done to all club members, senior and juvenile, who took part on Saturday in our 12-hour long virtual relay.

Despite the very warm temperatures, we had 90 members all over the county run/jog for 30 minutes each including 39 juveniles who all did great.

Once again, it was great to see so many families take part in this fun event.

Our club Facebook page has the full story of the day including photos of many of our relay participants.

Our North Longford vs South Longford distance challenge rematch was keenly contested after the close nature of the previous event.

On Saturday, the north meant business and once again proved victorious!

Team North Longford covered 222.50 km whereas South Longford’s total was 213.00 km. Well done to all members on an enjoyable day of running.