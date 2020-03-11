Cheltenham Results: Day 1 - Tuesday, March 10
Cheltenham Results: Day 1 - Tuesday, March 10
Cheltenham Results: Day 1 - Tuesday, March 10:
13:30
1st Shishkin (6/1)
2nd Abacadabras (11/4)
3rd Chantry House (15/2)
4th Asterion Forlonge (9/4)
14:10
1st Put The Kettle On (16/1)
2nd Fakir D'Oudaries (4/1)
3rd Rouge Vif (9/1)
14:50
1st The Conditional (15/2)
2nd Kildisart (10/1)
3rd Discorama (6/1)
4th Vinndication (11/2)
15:30
1st Epatante (2/1)
2nd Sharjah (16/1)
3rd Darver Star (10/1)
16:10
1st Honeysuckle (2/1)
2nd Benie Des Dieux (4/6)
3rd Elfile (16/1)
16:50
1st Imperial Aura (4/1)
2nd Galvin (4/1)
3rd Hold The Note (10/1)
17:30
1st Ravenhill (12/1)
2nd Lord Du Mesnil (11/2)
3rd Lamanver Pippin (33/1)
