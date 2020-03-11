Cheltenham Results: Day 1 - Tuesday, March 10

Cheltenham Results: Day 1 - Tuesday, March 10:

13:30

1st Shishkin (6/1)

2nd Abacadabras (11/4)

3rd Chantry House (15/2)

4th Asterion Forlonge (9/4)

14:10

1st Put The Kettle On (16/1)

2nd Fakir D'Oudaries (4/1)

3rd Rouge Vif (9/1)

14:50

1st The Conditional (15/2)

2nd Kildisart (10/1)

3rd Discorama (6/1)

4th Vinndication (11/2)

15:30

1st Epatante (2/1)

2nd Sharjah (16/1)

3rd Darver Star (10/1)

16:10

1st Honeysuckle (2/1)

2nd Benie Des Dieux (4/6)

3rd Elfile (16/1)

16:50

1st Imperial Aura (4/1)

2nd Galvin (4/1)

3rd Hold The Note (10/1)

17:30

1st Ravenhill (12/1)

2nd Lord Du Mesnil (11/2)

3rd Lamanver Pippin (33/1)